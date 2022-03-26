4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $390,000

Be the first to know
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tuesday night's Interstate 95 traffic stop that ended with a pursuit and firey crash started with a pickup truck that was going 80 in a 60 mile an hour zone, according to dash cam video released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A 3-year-old boy died Saturday after being struck by a car on private property in Wildwood Court, Darlington County Coroner…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Carlos Powell’s journey from basketball star to the Wilson boys’ state championship-winning coach is a compelling one.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Lake City’s offense was a hit. Panthers pitcher Trey Bright made sure Wilson’s wasn’t.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died late Tuesday night after they decided to run from law enforcement and then drove into the back of a tractor-trailer.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee Wednesday said that a body of a man in his 30s has been found outside a home on Oakdale Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Tech baseball coach Preston McDonald knew better things were ahead after starting the season 2-5.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request.
LAMAR, S.C. – Josh Pierce is well-versed in what football tradition means to a school and a community.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A shots fired call late Wednesday afternoon ended with one person in custody after Third Loop Road was closed for a period of time between West Sandhurst Drive and College Park Drive.
