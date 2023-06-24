This beautiful Doulaveris Built 3 or 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the new Cedar Crest Subdivision is loaded with all of the greatest amenities! This home includes all engineered hardwood flooring and tile throughout, upgraded natural stone counters, and stainless steel appliances. The main floor master bedroom boasts a specialty tray to vault ceiling and large walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving. In the master bath, you will find a freestanding tub and a tiled shower with rain head, handheld, and body sprays. The spacious kitchen houses an upgraded GE stainless steel appliance package including a slide-in gas range, exhaust hood, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and an island with overhang for seating. The extra large family room features a gas log fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves, which house the wiring for entertainment components and networking. Bonus room with full bath upstairs is optional 4th bedroom with private bath. Exterior features to include a covered rear porch and a landscaped, sodded, & irrigated front and rear yard. Rear yard will be fenced in. Fence will be brick on the front and corner side, wood on the opposite side and back. *Interior photos are from a similar completed home. Estimated completion mid August 2023* Schedule your personal tour today! Cedar Crest is Florence's newest premier subdivision located off of W. Sumter St about a quarter mile from its intersection with N. Ebenezer Rd. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Zoned for Lucy T. Davis, Moore Middle, and W. Florence High School!