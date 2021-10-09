4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $394,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a Florence man who has been missing since Sept. 25.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence native Major Wingate, who starred in his first three years at Wilson High School, has died at age 37.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify someone wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of a change bucket and bottles of liquor.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Dash cam video of the early-Thursday-morning pursuit in which a Florence man died shows the brief pursuit, the final seconds as the Toyota Corolla ran into a pond and the initial, ultimately futile, attempts to rescue the driver.
FLORENCE, S.C. − A car vs. moped crash Thursday morning closed the eastbound lanes of East Palmetto Street while South Carolina Highway Patrol…
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A South Carolina religious leader has been nominated to serve on the governing board of the Democratic Party. President Joe Biden and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison nominated Bishop Samuel Green Sr. to one 75 at-large seats on the Democratic National Committee.
This week Wilson High School and all of its community members will celebrate 155 years of existence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A newly written book for South Carolina attorneys will help doctors to study rare vascular anatomies. Charlie Ipock, author of The South Carolina Litigation Handbook, says he will donate the royalties from the recently-published second edition to the Boston Children's Hospital.
MARION, S.C. – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Marion Monday morning when her vehicle off the road.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. − One person died early Monday night after losing control of a car on Meadow Prong Road.