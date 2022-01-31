4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $395,000

Custom built home on large corner lot with fenced backyard and extensive landscaping and plenty of room for a pool! Spacious floor plan with large rooms throughout. Family room w fireplace, formal dining room, sunroom, two large bedrooms plus a large master suite with sitting area or home office downstairs. Upstairs features one large bedroom with bath, bonus room and huge walk-in closet for extra storage. Lots of walk-in attic storage. Garage has HVAC unit, outdoor carpeting and attached workshop. The 3rd car garage was added and includes a porch facing the backyard which will make it easy to convert to a pool house if desired. The lawn is irrigated and backyard includes brick fencing with 2 single and 1 double gate.