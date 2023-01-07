Welcome to this beautiful traditional all brick two story family home located on a corner lot in desirable West Lakes. This great home offers formal areas dining room with coffered ceiling fabulous open kitchen large great room with gas log fire[lace and built ins, flex or home office, and four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Sit on the large screened porch with a view pond. Fenced yard and sprinkler system Truly this is a great home for a large family. Take a look today!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $395,000
