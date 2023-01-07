 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $395,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $395,000

Welcome to this beautiful traditional all brick two story family home located on a corner lot in desirable West Lakes. This great home offers formal areas dining room with coffered ceiling fabulous open kitchen large great room with gas log fire[lace and built ins, flex or home office, and four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Sit on the large screened porch with a view pond. Fenced yard and sprinkler system Truly this is a great home for a large family. Take a look today!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge orders proposed Rio Grande decree to be made public

Judge orders proposed Rio Grande decree to be made public

A U.S. judge serving as special master in a legal battle over management of one of North America's longest rivers has cleared the way for a proposed settlement to be made public. The federal government had sought to keep details of the agreement in the Rio Grande case sealed, but the special master rejected that request. Under an order issued Friday, the proposal reached by Texas, New Mexico and Colorado will be released next week as attorneys prepare for an upcoming hearing on the merits of the proposal. The case has been pending before the U.S. Supreme Court for nearly a decade, and the stakes are escalating as much of the West grapples with persistent drought.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert