4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $400,000

Enter this luxurious 3077 sq ft home located in the Country Club of SC. Built by Latin Builders. Spacious foyer entry leads to wall to wall flooring from Spain, gorgeous vaulted ceilings a must see. Handcrafted backsplash, genuine oak wood kitchen cabinets, island with sink, bonus room, plenty of storage space to offer. Back yard enclosed by iron fencing with brick columns. This beautiful home gives you the space you desire with a cozy feeling in each room that make you want to call it home. Schedule your appointment today! AS IS