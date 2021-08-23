Enter this luxurious 3077 sq ft home located in the Country Club of SC. Built by Latin Builders. Spacious foyer entry leads to wall to wall flooring from Spain, gorgeous vaulted ceilings a must see. Handcrafted backsplash, genuine oak wood kitchen cabinets, island with sink, bonus room, plenty of storage space to offer. Back yard enclosed by iron fencing with brick columns. This beautiful home gives you the space you desire with a cozy feeling in each room that make you want to call it home. Schedule your appointment today! AS IS
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $400,000
FLORENCE, S.C. − Eleven juveniles have been arrested and charged with third-degree lynching and gang solicitation in connection with a gang fight Friday at West Florence High School.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year.
As we age, our bodies wear down and become easier to injure. While a tumble in the kitchen in our 20s or 30s can be painful (and maybe a little embarrassing), the same fall for a senior living alone can be devastating, potentially leading to declining health, loss of independence or worse – death.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Saturday debut of Wilson High School's Tiger Stadium is canceled, according to school athletic director Derrick McQueen.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a Monday purse snatching.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington City Councilwoman Sheila Baccus has alleged that Mayor Curtis Boyd, Councilman John Segars, former city manager Howard Garland and a city police officer violated her civil rights.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Wilson High School star Lawrence Timmons won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of his most recent great p…
Gov. Henry McMaster is fine with NASCAR's indoor mask mandate for enclosed areas at Darlington Raceway
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster opposes mask mandates by South Carolina school districts. There’s even a state budget proviso that bans school districts from doing so without risking funding.