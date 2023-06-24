This charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the desired Cedar Crest Subdivision is just what you've been looking for! This home includes all LVP flooring and tile throughout, upgraded natural stone counters, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom boasts a specialty tray to vault ceiling and large walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving. In the master bath, you will find a freestanding tub and a tiled shower with rain head, handheld, and body sprays. The spacious kitchen houses a slide-in gas range, exhaust hood, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and a work island with overhang for seating. The extra large family room features a gas log fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves, which house the wiring for entertainment components and networking. The laundry/mud room garage entry includes a mud bench and broom closet. Exterior features to include a landscaped, sodded, & irrigated front yard. The rear yard features a covered porch and will be fenced in. Bonus room with full bath upstairs is optional 4th bedroom with private bath. Schedule your personal tour today! Cedar Crest is Florence's newest premier subdivision located off of W. Sumter St about a quarter mile from its intersection with N.Ebenezer Rd. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Zoned for Lucy T. Davis, Moore Middle, and W.Florence High School! Interior photos are from a previously completed home of the same floor plan.