Craftsman custom Built in 2022, and sellers already have to relocate. Someone is going to get a great new homes with lots of upgrades, big yard, no HOA dues or restrictions. Absolutely well maintained beautiful home with above ground pool and new deck, firepit (with extra wood). Move in ready. LVP flooring, Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances. Great front porch complete with porch swing. Fenced in yard, Large Covered pation on the back. Just a gem of a find in todays market that is ready to be bought! Call today!