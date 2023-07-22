Welcome to Wedgewood and this beautiful custom built home, This transitional gem offers a large Master Bedroom down, plus an additional guest bedroom and full bath on the main floor. The large kitchen with quartz countertops open to a two-story Great Room with gas log fireplace. The Great Room also opens to a large dining room. The upstairs boasts two bedrooms, a large full bath and a bonus room. Sit on the expansive screened porch or patio and enjoy the peaceful view of the pond or enjoy an evening of cooking in your outdoor pergola with outdoor kitchen. Fenced yard, sprinkler system, solar panels and more! Truly a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $412,500
