 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $419,900

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $419,900

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $419,900

Welcome home to 3132 Drumfinn - New Construction! Step into the foyer to appreciate the custom details that start at the front door of this beautiful home. Look forward and be impressed by the welcoming living space ahead. The great room is anchored by a beautiful fireplace flanked with built-ins. While the kitchen boasts white cabinetry, a large island that accommodates additional seating, and a dining area. There is also a smart spot drop zone just as you step in from the garage. A first-floor guest suite and a powder room is perfect for hosting, while the back porch is a great space for outdoor entertaining. Go upstairs to find a loft, two additional bedrooms with a shared bathroom, and a conveniently placed laundry room. While the spacious primary retreat is enhanced with a relaxing bath and a large walk-in closet. Additional features of this home include a structured wiring panel ready for smart home automation (2 speakers in the kitchen to enjoy your favorite music), luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living areas, tile flooring in the wet areas, tankless water heater, landscaping and irrigation in both the front and back yard, and an easy-access kitchen pantry. This beautiful Wessex home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and easy interstate access for traveling. Make this your new home and also enjoy the neighborhood pool, pool house, playground, fire pit, and green space - perfect for enjoying the great outdoors!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence's gateways to be improved
Local News

Florence's gateways to be improved

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift. The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city. 

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November
Local News

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence voters could decide on Sunday alcohol sales in November. The Florence City Council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance asking the Florence County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November general election ballot allowing residents to decide whether retailers can sell alcohol to be consumed outside of the location where the alcohol is purchased on Sundays. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert