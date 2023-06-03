HOUSE BEAUTIFUL - This 4BR, 3BA home spotlights quality architectural details that instantly capture the eye. As you walk in; the foyer opens into the formal dining, large family room with built-in’s and the elegant, spacious kitchen. You can see that this home is designed for family and friends to enjoy. The back screened porch, with designed tinted vinyl panels that block the heat and cold, this will soon be your favorite place while looking out over the water, feeling your worries fade away. Open master bedroom with plenty of room for a sitting area. Master bath is very nice with double vanities, jet tub, walk-in shower and large closet. Home owner added many additions such as Plantation Shutters on all windows, built-in’s in family room, master bathroom, garage and on the outside vinyl panels on the back porch, added gutters and irrigation well. Large bonus room (fourth bedroom) has full bath and walk-in attic storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $420,000
