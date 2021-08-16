 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $425,000

Lovely Custom Built home in a quiet, secluded neighborhood on a large lot of approximately 1.5 acres. First floor Master Suite includes a jetted tub, tiled shower, and large vanity. A home office off the entry foyer includes a built-in workspace and cabinetry. The kitchen features an oversized 40 inch gas range with two ovens and a large work island & the Side by Side SS refrigerator transfers as well. The Kitchen is also open to the Breakfast Area & Formal Dining Area for socializing with family or guests. On the 2nd Floor you will find a 2nd Master Suite with a Private Bath Room, 2 additional Bedrooms, and a large Bonus Room, with a Pool table included. A screened back porch overlooks the fenced backyard which includes a wired workshop with a Garage door for lawn equipment & a separate entry door. Schedule a visit to view this property and all of its unique features.

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

