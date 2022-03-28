4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $425,000

This home invites you in to see more the moment you step inside. A cozy living room makes way to the rest of the living area on the first floor, where a well appointed kitchen looks out over the dining room. Down the hall you will find a separate pantry/laundry room with custom cabinets and counters. This leads to the owner's retreat on the first floor, with a spacious area complete with master bathroom, walk-in closet and a door to the screened in porch. The first floor also boasts a private office space for those needing to work from home, currently used as a nursery. On the second floor you will find three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The backyard provides a mature landscape with plenty of space for entertaining all of your friends and family. The rear corner of the yard is home to a 1000 (+/-) sqft two story building that is fully powered on a separate electric meter and with water and sewer lines already run to it. It provides a flexible space for a shop, apartment or whatever you can dream up. Schedule your showing today!