One of the last full brick, new construction homes left in the desirable West Lakes community. This home has never been occupied and is move in ready!! Offering features like tiled owners shower, granite countertops throughout the home, LVP flooring throughout the downstairs, bluetooth speakers in the kitchen, smart home connectivity, wifi thermostats, LED lights, covered back porch, fully sodded and irrigated yard, and much more! With all 4 bedrooms upstairs, there leaves ample space for entertaining guests downstairs. The informal living space is directly to your right when you walk into the door, from there you enter the spacious informal dining room. The open concept, eat-in-kitchen opens up into the large family room. Which gives the perfect option for casual meals at the kitchen island on the barstools or having a nice sit-down meal with the family in the dining room. The family room leads to the back porch and partially fenced in yard. The last room downstairs is the office/study which could also double as a 5th bedroom/guest room (without a closet), because there is a full bath adjacent to this room. The living quarters upstairs speak for themselves. You will have to come view the house to see how big these bedrooms are and just how much space this home has to offer! The builder is offering $10,000 towards your closing costs if you submit a contract by the end of May! 5 DAYS LEFT to take advantage of this offer!! Call your agent to schedule a shwoign today!