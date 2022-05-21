4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $429,000

Very current looking with light and airy neutral colors and coordinating designs, this extremely spacious 2020 luxury home at the Colony of Forest Lake feels like brand new! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will enjoy the high ceilings in the foyer immediately when you walk in, the dining room with very trendy wainscoting, coffered ceiling and great moldings and the beautiful hardwood floors. The spacious primary bedroom suite is downstairs and has an awesome tray ceiling and wonderful master bath. When you enter the great room you will be amazed how open and big it is with a sleek and crisp looking kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and lots of room for your cooking enjoyment. There is a wonderful little study/office right off the great room that is filled with windows bringing the light and the outside in, just waiting for you to enjoy your morning coffee or an evening beverage. There is also a screened in patio also for your family's outdoor enjoyment. This house has so many wonderful features and is the perfect family home. Enjoy the option to join the Forest Lake Homeowners Association and have access to the lake and boating for even more fun!