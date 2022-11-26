MOVE IN READY!The Magnolia D3 - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features hardwood flooring, Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, top level tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room as well as tile shower in the master, fireplace with built ins in the Great Room, and a wet bar! Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range) and upgraded Estate Series Trim throughout. The exterior of this home is brick and board and batton fiber cement siding, with a huge 15x11 covered patio, 2 car garage and a fully sodded and irrigated lot! Seller to pay $10000 in closing costs with preferred lender, Homeowners Mortgage.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $431,862
