4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $434,900

Welcome home to 3128 Drumfinn - New Construction! Step into the foyer to appreciate the custom details that start at the front door of this beautiful home. Look forward and be impressed by the welcoming great room that is anchored by a beautiful fireplace. While the kitchen boasts white cabinetry, a large island that accommodates additional seating, breakfast area, and a dining area with a connecting butler's pantry. A first-floor primary suite makes for the perfect retreat. Go upstairs to find a spacious loft, 3 additional bedrooms and bath. Additional features of this home include a structured wiring panel ready for smart home automation (2 speakers in the kitchen to enjoy your favorite music), powder room for your guest, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living areas, tile flooring in the wet areas, tankless water heater, landscaping and irrigation in both the front and back yard, and a back porch. This beautiful Wessex home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and easy interstate access for traveling. Make this your new home and also enjoy the neighborhood pool, pool house, playground, fire pit, and green space - perfect for enjoying the great outdoors!