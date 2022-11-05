4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $434,900

PRICE REDUCED. Home is COMPLETE! Welcome to this custom home built by Hopkins Builders in the Pecan grove section of the Grove at Ebenezer. This full brick home sits on a large, half acre corner lot. The home comes featured with custom trim work, solid surface countertops, tile shower in master, stainless appliances, and many more upgrades and accessories. The master bedroom is on the first floor with the remaining bedrooms on the second floor. The upstairs bonus room/4th bedroom is very spacious and would make a great playroom, theatre room, office space, or small gym. The home is scheduled to be completed in mid to late September. The neighborhood has its own clubhouse, pool, playground, and exterior amenities. Call your agent today to get a private showing!