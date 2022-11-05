PRICE REDUCED. Home is COMPLETE! Welcome to this custom home built by Hopkins Builders in the Pecan grove section of the Grove at Ebenezer. This full brick home sits on a large, half acre corner lot. The home comes featured with custom trim work, solid surface countertops, tile shower in master, stainless appliances, and many more upgrades and accessories. The master bedroom is on the first floor with the remaining bedrooms on the second floor. The upstairs bonus room/4th bedroom is very spacious and would make a great playroom, theatre room, office space, or small gym. The home is scheduled to be completed in mid to late September. The neighborhood has its own clubhouse, pool, playground, and exterior amenities. Call your agent today to get a private showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $434,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. − Johnsonville is undefeated going into the playoffs for the fifth time in program history. That is also the case with Flas…
Lynchburg man killed in Florence County wreck
FLORENCE, S.C. – — Bethel Apostolic Church held a groundbreaking Sunday for its new sanctuary on Liberty Chapel Road in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson coach Rodney Mooney knew his Tigers’ playoff fate was out of their hands following Friday’s loss to Hartsville.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Fannie Timmons, 80, is a two-time survivor of breast cancer.
FCSO investigating shooting incidents
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are instigating a Wednesday morning home-invasion type robbery that took place in the 500 block of Stackley Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – It just so happens that the schedule for the South Florence Bruins breaks down to a very simple formula this season.
LAKE VIEW, S.C. – The Lake View volleyball team has been knocking on the door of the 1A state championship match for the last few seasons.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The United Stated Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights has begun an investigation of the zero-tolerance policy im…