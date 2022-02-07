4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $435,000

Welcome home to this desirable west Florence neighborhood of Live Oak Pointe! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has everything you are looking for in a home! Highlights of this home include a gorgeous POOL, detached 10x13 building with electric, a concrete play area in the back yard, screened in back porch, large patio area and pool decking, beautiful low maintenance mature landscaping, with a fully fenced in backyard, and a spacious front porch! Feature of the interior include all new luxury vinyl flooring, granite throughout, desirable open floor plan with kitchen island seating and a large eat-in space. The first floor includes a formal dining room, living room/office, owners suite, 2 additional bedrooms, kitchen, large laundry room, and 2.5 bathrooms. The second floor includes an additional bedroom and full bathroom. The kitchen boost an abundance of counter and cabinets space, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry and storage closet. The soaring ceilings and enhanced molding throughout will have you falling in love with all the upgrades this home offers! Don't delay, this home is in pristine condition and completely move in ready!