Welcome home to this desirable west Florence neighborhood of Live Oak Pointe! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has everything you are looking for in a home! Highlights of this home include a gorgeous POOL, detached 10x13 building with electric, a concrete play area in the back yard, screened in back porch, large patio area and pool decking, beautiful low maintenance mature landscaping, with a fully fenced in backyard, and a spacious front porch! Feature of the interior include all new luxury vinyl flooring, granite throughout, desirable open floor plan with kitchen island seating and a large eat-in space. The first floor includes a formal dining room, living room/office, owners suite, 2 additional bedrooms, kitchen, large laundry room, and 2.5 bathrooms. The second floor includes an additional bedroom and full bathroom. The kitchen boost an abundance of counter and cabinets space, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry and storage closet. The soaring ceilings and enhanced molding throughout will have you falling in love with all the upgrades this home offers! Don't delay, this home is in pristine condition and completely move in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — Jarod Gerald, who while playing for Mullins was named the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2001 and went on to play two years at the…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents will soon have more choices to fill their vehicle tanks.
- Updated
FLORENCE – The look. A coach knows it when he sees it.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pedestrian walking along East Palmetto Street in Florence died Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Florence Four Board of Trustees continues to try to stop or slow down the planned consolidation of the district into Florence One Schools and the closure of the district's middle and high schools. Board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe and Vice Chairman Derrick Echols filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that the South Carolina Department of Education failed to follow the law regarding school district consolidation and that the board is owed backpay.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A vacant Florence home was destroyed by a Wednesday morning fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two shooting victims arrived about 7 p.m. in the emergency room of a Florence area hospital.
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy eighth grader and junior varsity football team wide receiver Ryan Small will be playing at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Small accepted an invitation to play in the Dream All American Bowl at AT&T Stadium on April 10.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A Hartsville man was shot and killed in a club on South Fifth Street early Saturday morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pedestrian died Tuesday night when they were struck by a car on Hoffmeyer Road.