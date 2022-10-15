The Magnolia B-S - New construction by Great Southern Homes. This fully bricked home is energy and cost efficient. Home features LVP/LVT flooring, granite countertops through out the kitchen and bathrooms, tiled shower in the owner's Suite , and a gas log fireplace with built-in shelving in the Great Room! Your kitchen will include a stainless steel wall oven and a gas cooktop. Honeywell home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home also includes Rinnai Tankless water heater . The exterior of this home is brick with a huge 15x11 covered patio, 2 car garage and a fully sodded and irrigated lot! Seller to pay $10000 in closing costs with preferred lender, Homeowners Mortgage.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $437,374
