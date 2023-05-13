The Nettles A - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features hardwood flooring, an upgraded farm sink, Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, Level 3 tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room as well as tile shower in the master, fireplace and built ins in the Great Room. This home also includes a spacious bonus room that could be used as a game room, or an in law suite! Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features a deluxe gas kitchen with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range). This home includes with an upgraded Estate Series Trim throughout. The exterior of this home is stone and shake accent and fiber cement siding, with a huge 26x14 covered patio, 2 car garage and a fully sodded and irrigated lot! Sellers Preferred lender Homeowners Mortgage is offering buyers two options listed below: Option1: Rate of 3.75 (apr of 6.140) for first year, then a fixed rate of 4.75 afterwards. This option is referred to as a 1-0buydown. Offer is only offered on homes that can close in 30-35 days. Option 2: $10,000 in closing cost that can be used for cc, prepaids & buydowns.