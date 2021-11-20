 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $442,862

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $442,862

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $442,862

New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy & cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/ speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
How to find wounded deer
Sports News

How to find wounded deer

Hunters have different ways to train dogs to track wounded deer. When we look at the long and illustrious history of the German method of deer-tracking dogs, we learn about a German technique using deer-tracking shoes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert