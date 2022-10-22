The Edisto II - Elevation B4 - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Come and view this all brick ranch style home that includes a bonus room, nestled perfectly on more than a third of an acre! This energy and cost efficient home features Honeywell home automation system, Rinnai Tankless water heater and Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range). Your new home will also included LVT flooring, quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, and a tiled shower in the Owner's suite. Last but not least, your home will include beautiful landscaping and an irrigation system to add to the stunning curb appeal. Seller to pay $5,000 in closing costs with preferred lender, Homeowners Mortgage.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $446,541
