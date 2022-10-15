 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $449,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $449,000

Welcome to this custom home built by Hopkins Builders in the Pecan grove section of the Grove at Ebenezer. This full brick home sits on a large, half acre corner lot. The home comes featured with custom trim work, solid surface countertops, tile shower in master, stainless appliances, and many more upgrades and accessories. The master bedroom is on the first floor with the remaining bedrooms on the second floor. The upstairs bonus room/4th bedroom is very spacious and would make a great playroom, theatre room, office space, or small gym. The home is scheduled to be completed in mid to late September. The neighborhood has its own clubhouse, pool, playground, and exterior amenities. Call your agent today to get a private showing!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert