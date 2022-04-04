4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $449,000

Absolutely stunning waterfront views on this beautiful lake front property! If you love the lake and are looking for your own personal waterfront retreat, look no further! Forest Lake is best known for its beautiful views, fishing, boating, kayak/canoeing, and the abundance of nature such as birds and even lake otters! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is situated on a .67 acre lot and also includes a POOL! The exterior of this home features a large welcoming front porch, spacious driveway with room for extra parking, a fully screened back porch, a multi level deck, a detached storage shed, attached storage and workshop, fire pit and a fully fenced in yard with a dock. With over 3,200 sq. feet, the interior features a quaint sunroom with water front views and a spacious kitchen including a large island, tile flooring, an abundance of cabinets, under counter lighting, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, desk nook and exposed shelving. Don't delay in seeing firsthand all this home has to offer!