Welcome to this stunning and beautifully designed new construction home in West Lakes. The Caroline floor plan provides a combination of open floor plan living and formal spaces wrapped in a cool, sophisticated color palette.. Near the entrance are a formal living and dining room, but the kitchen is open to the breakfast nook and has eye lines into the family room. Attached to the family room is a flex room, which can serve the needs of your household as it evolves. A small mudroom space is attached to the garage and there is a full bathroom downstairs. The three guest rooms each have a walk-in closet and share a hall bathroom. The owner's suite has an attached bath - which has a separate shower and tub, double sink and water closet - and spacious walk-in closet. Plus, there is a retreat space in the suite that can be used as fits best for you. Finally, the laundry room is situated conveniently on the second floor. There are so many features, so come view your next home today! Select homes will be eligible for "Spring Into Action" offer with up to $10,000 off closing costs on contracts written from March 1st through May 31st.