4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $450,000

Home features four bedrooms. Master suite is downstairs with, walk-in shower, double sinks with granite countertops. Extremely large walk-in closet to. Three spacious bedrooms downstairs and one upstairs with full bath. All stainless steel appliances with plenty of counter space. Dining room and casual dining with a open floor plan kitchen. Brick wall surrounding back yard. In ground swimming pool. Attached two car garage. Home has a beautiful octagon ceiling in the great room. Gas fireplace. Hardwood floors and tile throughout and kitchen has plenty of custom cabinets, granite countertops. Separate laundry room. Screened porch overlooking pool. Located in a very prestigious neighborhood and all residents have full access to private lake.