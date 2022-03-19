 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $451,862

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $451,862

New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy & cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/ speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range).

