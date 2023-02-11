MOVE IN READY! The Edisto II - Elevation C6 - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features LVT flooring, Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, top level tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room as well as tile shower in the master, fireplace in the Great Room, and a tiled sunroom! Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range) and upgraded Estate Series Trim throughout. The exterior of this home is stone and brick and board and batton siding, 2 car garage and a fully sodded and irrigated lot! ASK ABOUT OUR 3.75% INTEREST RATE on select inventory OR $10,000 towards closing cost!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $453,000
