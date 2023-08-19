Builder is offering up to $20,000 in MadMoney towards free options, upgrades, closing costs or rate buydown with preferred lender. The Edisto II - Elevation B4 - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Come and view this all brick ranch style home that includes a bonus room, nestled perfectly on more than a third of an acre! This energy and cost efficient home features Honeywell home automation system, Rinnai Tankless water heater and Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range). Your new home will also included LVT flooring, quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, and a tiled shower in the Owner's suite. Last but not least, your home will include beautiful landscaping and an irrigation system to add to the stunning curb appeal.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $453,138
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. − The 2023 Morning News Preseason All-Pee Dee Football Team.
SHELBY, N.C. — Florence Post 1 entered Sunday’s final day of American Legion World Series Pool play with a 2-0 record.
DARLINGTON, S.C. − It's a new era for Darlington High School football as Jamie Johnson takes over a Falcons program searching for its first vi…
Some Florence Post 1 baseball stars are also high school football stars.
Three Florence Post 1 players receive postseason honors.