Builder is offering up to $20,000 in MadMoney towards free options, upgrades, closing costs or rate buydown with preferred lender. The Edisto II - Elevation B4 - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Come and view this all brick ranch style home that includes a bonus room, nestled perfectly on more than a third of an acre! This energy and cost efficient home features Honeywell home automation system, Rinnai Tankless water heater and Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range). Your new home will also included LVT flooring, quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, and a tiled shower in the Owner's suite. Last but not least, your home will include beautiful landscaping and an irrigation system to add to the stunning curb appeal.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $453,963
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A gruesome video that may have recorded the last moments of five kidnapped young men has transported Mexico back to the darkest days of drug c…
MARION, S.C. – Marion has a new option in town for hot slices of pizza named after familiar locations. The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a r…
FLORENCE, S.C. - The Florence County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman on a charge of shoplifting.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Jerry Lee, who founded what is now the Florence One Schools athletic banquet, died Thursday night.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two Florence men have been arrested and charged with forgery after Florence County Sheriff's deputies following the investig…