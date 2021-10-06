Welcome to beautiful Westbrook! This lovely custom built traditional home boasts all large rooms, a two-story foyer, and great room offering lots of sunlight. Dining room with treyed ceiling. Master suite downstairs with sitting room, his & hers closets, and large bathroom. Enjoy working from home in the downstairs study! Upstairs features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large bonus room. Sit on the back slate porch with pergola or large brick paver patio and enjoy the beautiful landscaping with a view of the golf course.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $459,900
