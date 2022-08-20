4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $465,900

Located in one of Florence’s most desirable neighborhoods, this like new construction has it all. From the moment you enter the front door, you will be overcome with beauty and luxury. This home, built in 2019, boasts soaring 12-foot ceilings throughout the main living areas & includes heavy moldings throughout. The dining room is exceptionally beautiful with coffered ceiling. The entry, great room & dining room have wainscoting & chair rail. Beautiful light fixtures adorn every room. The kitchen is just stunning with a large island, white subway tile backsplash, pot filler, gorgeous quartzite countertops & upgraded appliances. It even has a butler’s pantry with wine frig. The master bath of the home includes a separate soaking tub, quartzite vanity tops, tile shower with large rain head & tile flooring. The spacious master bedroom is a relaxing haven with a high trey ceiling & door leading out to the inviting screened porch. The balance of the main floor includes 2 additional bedrooms, a large bath with quartzite vanity tops, tile floor & shower/tub combination, laundry room with sink & half bath. Upstairs, you will find a large bonus room that can be used as a secondary living space, home theater, office or fourth bedroom & includes its own bath with shower & tile floor. And that’s not all! When you wish to enjoy the outdoors, you can lounge comfortably on the screened porch equipped for TV or have a beverage on the beautiful paver patio with pergola while watching and listening to the peaceful water feature. In the evening, you can enjoy the beautiful landscape lighting that is located around the home & in the water feature. The home is professionally landscaped & includes irrigation in the front yard & flower beds in the rear. Other notables include plantation shutters throughout, tankless hot water heater, 10x12 storage building & aluminum fenced back yard. This home is a must see and won’t last long!