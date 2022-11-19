WOW!!! Check out this New Construction in one of Florence's Hidden Secrets - Stokes Place subdivision just off of Ebenezer Road! The home is currently 80% complete in this beautiful neighborhood which includes an HOA stocked & maintained 17-acre lake. The home features a great, open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths down & the 4th bedroom/bonus upstairs along with the 3rd full bath. The huge back porch comes complete with a sink just perfect for cleaning all of the fresh fish from the lake. Only one way in & out provides for a more secure feeling. More to come....
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $469,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School football coach Raymond Jennings announced Tuesday that he will step down from his coaching position …
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Lake City man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of of a man driving a vehicle on Second Neck Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s done. It’s gone. It’s forgotten.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – It was, as Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb put it, a “good old-fashioned barn-burner.”
FLORENCE, S.C. – For as big a weapon as LaNorris Sellers’ arm has been for South Florence this season, his offensive line wouldn’t mind if he …
FLORENCE, S.C. – There have been very few times this season where an opposing team has been able to slow down the South Florence offense – let…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Regardless of the outcome Saturday, it will be a somewhat bittersweet moment in the Huntley household.
COLUMBIA, S.C. − Markel Townsend rushed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as unbeaten A.C. Flora ended Hartsville’s season wit…