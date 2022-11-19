4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $469,000

WOW!!! Check out this New Construction in one of Florence's Hidden Secrets - Stokes Place subdivision just off of Ebenezer Road! The home is currently 80% complete in this beautiful neighborhood which includes an HOA stocked & maintained 17-acre lake. The home features a great, open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths down & the 4th bedroom/bonus upstairs along with the 3rd full bath. The huge back porch comes complete with a sink just perfect for cleaning all of the fresh fish from the lake. Only one way in & out provides for a more secure feeling. More to come....