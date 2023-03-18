Love at first sight! This 4 bedroom (plus a bonus or 5th bedroom), 3 bathroom home is absolutely stunning! If you are looking for a home that has ALL the desirable features your heart desires, PLUS a backyard oasis, look no further! This dream backyard features a beautiful setting like no other! A salt water fiberglass pool with a tanning ledge and two waterfalls that overlooks the beautiful neighborhood pond! You can enjoy the gorgeous backyard view from either the screened porch, or the spacious patio with gazebo! This fully fenced in backyard (with double gate) is professionally landscapped, topped with palm trees, lighting, and out door speakers! This home is situated on a spacious .47 acre lot, and has over 2,800 sq. ft. of top quality finishes. Features of this home include: first floor owners suite, a second bedroom on the first floor, large open floor plan, enhanced molding (including crown molding and judges paneling), hardwood floors, gas fireplace (with remote), 2 coat closets, and a large laundry room with a washing sink and cabinets for storage! The kitchen is highlighted with granite counters, tile backsplash, under counter lighting, stainless steel appliances (gas cooktop), walk-in pantry, beverage nook with floating shelves, a spacious island with counter seating and a large eat-in area that overlooks the beautiful pool! The first floor owners suite features a trey ceiling, built-in shelving, access door to the screened porch, and a bathroom with a double vanity, garden tun, walk-in tile shower, and a large walk-in closet with a built-in dresser and shelving. The second floor features 2 additional bedrooms, bonus room, and a full bathroom. The bonus room has a closet and could also be used as a 5th bedroom. This homeis nothing short of amazing and is sure to exceed your every expectation. Don’t delay in seeing first hand all this beautiful home has to offer!