4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $475,000

Welcome Home to "The Colony at Forest Lake" and this fabulous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home built by Hopkins Construction. This light and bright open floor plan offers a beautiful kitchen with large island, stainless appliances and solid surface counters, large breakfast area and formal dining room. Sit by the fireplace in the vaulted great room with built-ins. The split bedroom plan offers a large master bedroom suite with a soaking tub, and walk in shower, two additional bedrooms and bath down. Upstairs features a fourth bedroom or bonus room with full bath. Sit on the screened porch and enjoy the beauty of quiet fenced backyard, or cook your favorite meal on the porch. This home is surely to please!

