4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $475,000

Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Kingsgate! This standout home has all the features you will love including a POOL and amazing outdoor living space! This 4 bedroom (plus a bonus), 3.5 bathroom home was built in 2014 and have been maintained in pristine condition! With over 3,000 sq. ft, this home is packed with top quality details from ceiling to floor. The outdoor living space includes a large screened porch, in-ground POOL, spacious patio and pergola! Don't delay, this home has the WOW factor you desire and is sure to impress you with its extraordinary features!

