Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Kingsgate! This standout home has all the features you will love including a POOL and amazing outdoor living space! This 4 bedroom (plus a bonus), 3.5 bathroom home was built in 2014 and have been maintained in pristine condition! With over 3,000 sq. ft, this home is packed with top quality details from ceiling to floor. The outdoor living space includes a large screened porch, in-ground POOL, spacious patio and pergola! Don't delay, this home has the WOW factor you desire and is sure to impress you with its extraordinary features!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $475,000
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A two-agency traffic stop Tuesday ended with two arrests and the seizure of almost a pound of methamphetamine.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Jim Brown was named Business Person of the Year at Thursday's Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Luncheon.
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- A pedestrian is dead and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the driver of the car who killed them.
Congressional candidate: If Joe Biden was a patient of mine, there's no way I'd let him keep his driver's license
CHERAW, S.C. – A Cheraw family doctor has entered the Congressional District 7 race.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Could this be the start of a decline in coronavirus cases in South Carolina and Florence County?
Henry McMaster: We will fight Joe Biden administration 'to the gates of hell' to protect South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. – President Joe Biden's announcement that he will require large employers and federal workers to get vaccinated or test weekly for COVID-19 provoked a Twitter thread from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. McMaster said on Twitter that the American Dream has turned into a nightmare under Biden and the radical Democrats.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – For Kyle Larson, the Labor Day weekend finale Sunday night at Darlington Raceway was likely a case of déjà vu.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not realize that when she called Billy D. Williams one or two weeks ago that their conversation would be the last time they spoke. Williams, the representative from District 1 on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010, passed away Saturday at the age of 78.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A crowd of Florence County leaders, veterans and veteran supporters gathered under the porch at Veteran Village in Florence to cut the ribbon on the new nursing home built specifically to serve veterans.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- One person died early Saturday morning in a three-vehicle crash in the east-bound lanes of Interstate 20.