4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $477,484

This is a 5 bedroom 4 bath home. 4 bedrooms down and bonus/5th bedroom up with a bath. Home features fireplace with site built cabinets, wall built organizer in laundry room, soft close drawers and adult height vanities. Tile showers, comfort height toilets, LVT flooring and atrium doors leading to the covered porch are just a few of the great features of this home.

