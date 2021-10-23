This is a 5 bedroom 4 bath home. 4 bedrooms down and bonus/5th bedroom up with a bath. Home features fireplace with site built cabinets, wall built organizer in laundry room, soft close drawers and adult height vanities. Tile showers, comfort height toilets, LVT flooring and atrium doors leading to the covered porch are just a few of the great features of this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $477,484
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Sen. Hugh Leatherman is in hospice care.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The man accused of killing two police officers and injuring five more says he had no choice but to defend his life, his child…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Helping people realize their dream of home ownership has been Missy Stephens’ mission for 27 years.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The driver of a pickup died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on SC 403.
Growing pains: Florence City Council experiencing testy situations as council members learn to work together
FLORENCE – Five of the seven members of the Florence City Council say that the council is experiencing growing pains.
HARTSVILLE – The Blind Pig in Hartsville celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday. The pub is located in the former Bizzel…
KINGSTREE, S.C. – A clothing company is set to invest $7.5 million and create 116 new jobs in Williamsburg County. Citadel Brands announced Wednesday morning that it would be establishing a wholesale distribution facility along US 52 north of Kingstree.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Saturday's Jam Fest at the City Center Farmer's Market was ultimately a fall celebration of the harvest, but it was jellies and jams that were front and center to that celebration.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Tawanda Hanna held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for her new business, Tawanda’s Notary Services and Accessories LLC.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Tickets are now on sale for the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center’s 2022 season, which features diverse musical offerings ranging from bluegrass to classical and Southern rock.