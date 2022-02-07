Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Westbrook! This 4 bedroom (plus a bonus), 2.5 bathroom home was built in 2019 and is in pristine condition! Situated on a large 0.60 acre lot with a POOL and located on hole #2 Meadows of the Traces golf course! Features of this home includes luxury vinyl throughout, tall cathedral ceilings, enhanced molding throughout, foyer entrance, formal living room, desirable open floor plan, large eat-in dining room with a prefect view of the pool and golf course! The kitchen includes granite counters, french country sink, under counter lighting, an oven/ range combo, pot filler faucet, an abundance of cabinets, center work island with counter seating, and a large eat-in space. The den features a gas fireplace, custom built in bookcases and an exposed beam ceiling. Upstairs is a large bonus/ flex room that can be used utilized as a theater room, playroom or expansive home office. Stepping outside from the den you will find a covered back porch, spacious pool area, fully fenced in backyard, and a beautifully landscaped yard! Don’t delay in seeing this beautiful home, it is sure to be love at first sight!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $479,000
