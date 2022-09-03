 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $480,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $480,000

What a great looking property, just completed in 2022! This home features a large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, spacious great room with vaulted ceiling & gas log fireplace. The master suite is simply a King or Queen's Paradise. It will fit any king size furniture they make, with accessories. The master bathroom also has a custom walk-in tiled shower, an oversized jacuzzi tub and nice walk-in closet. The beautiful hardwood flooring was just installed in April of 2022. Only the upstairs bedrooms have carpet. All bedrooms are large with walk-in closets. One bedroom has it's own bathroom and the other two are separated by a Jack & Jill bathroom. The owner spared no expense by adding a powder coated railing to the staircase & upstairs balcony. With a downstairs office/living room, tankless water heater, large back yard & great curb appeal, this property will not last long. Definitely put it on the list!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Balance fuels Wilson's offense

Balance fuels Wilson's offense

FLORENCE, S.C. – Now that the Wilson Tigers found their starting quarterback in Tremel Echols, they found something else even more important.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert