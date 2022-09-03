4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $480,000

What a great looking property, just completed in 2022! This home features a large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, spacious great room with vaulted ceiling & gas log fireplace. The master suite is simply a King or Queen's Paradise. It will fit any king size furniture they make, with accessories. The master bathroom also has a custom walk-in tiled shower, an oversized jacuzzi tub and nice walk-in closet. The beautiful hardwood flooring was just installed in April of 2022. Only the upstairs bedrooms have carpet. All bedrooms are large with walk-in closets. One bedroom has it's own bathroom and the other two are separated by a Jack & Jill bathroom. The owner spared no expense by adding a powder coated railing to the staircase & upstairs balcony. With a downstairs office/living room, tankless water heater, large back yard & great curb appeal, this property will not last long. Definitely put it on the list!