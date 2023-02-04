Imagine yourself walking into a beautifully crafted open floorplan home with 9ft ceilings . As you make your way through the spacious foyer, passing the formal dining room, you will find an inviting kitchen that includes a huge island covered with granite countertops. You're amazed to see a stainless steel farmhouse sink and a huge pantry for storage and so much more. Envision yourself sitting by the gas log fireplace that is surrounded by built in shelving. You wouldn't want to leave this one of a kind 4 bedroom/ 4 Bath home that includes a bonus room, with a full bath to further accommodate your needs! Tour this home today and experience this in reality ! ASK ABOUT OUR 3.75% INTEREST RATE on select inventory OR $10,000 towards closing cost!