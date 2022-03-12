New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy & cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/ speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range).
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $487,243
-
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence March 12. Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport located at 2100 Terminal Dr.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Wilson reached the mountaintop of Class 4A, winning 52-43 in Saturday’s state championship over A.C. Flora at the USC Aik…
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Introducing the Wilson Tigers’ warm-ups.
FLORENCE— — Since the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted to approve a policy of zero tolerance for fighting last year, the public pa…
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's office investigators Wednesday seized drugs and guns and charged two people after they executed a search warrant at a Lake City residence.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Two-time Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, Harris Avant, resigned from his post at Johnsonville after 25 y…
DARLINGTON, S.C.- Students from Darlington County gathered at Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology in the Conference Center to celebrate 50 students who have partnered with local businesses for a paid internship.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − One key to Wilson’s success during the latter part of this season depended on one variable: Jevon must be on.
HARTSVILLE – Dancing with the stars of Darlington County, previously scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Center Theater, will take place March 17 at …
FLORENCE, S.C. — Donald Trump's Front Row Joes have arrived in Florence ahead of Saturday's Save America rally.