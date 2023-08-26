Builder is offering up to $20,000 in MadMoney towards free options, upgrades, closing costs or rate buydown with preferred lender. The Nettles A - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features hardwood flooring, porcelain farm sink, Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Beautiful tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room as well as tile shower in the master, fireplace and built ins in the Great Room. Honeywell home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range) and upgraded Estate Series Trim throughout. The exterior of this home is stone and shake accent and fiber cement siding, with a huge 26x14covered patio, 2 car garage and a fully sodded and irrigated lot!