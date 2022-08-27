 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $489,900

Another great home by D Hall Construction. Beautiful Traditional 1.5 story, offering a great open concept with a large Master Bedroom Suite down, Formal Dining Room, spacious kitchen and large Great Room with fireplace and built-ins. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft and Bonus Room. A great home located in Wessex. Take a look today

