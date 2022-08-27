The Sonoma A - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features hardwood flooring, an upgraded farm sink, Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, top level tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room as well as tile shower in the master, fireplace in the Great Room, and a wet bar! Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range) and upgraded Estate Series Trim throughout. The exterior of this home is stone and brick and fiber cement siding, with a huge 29x11 covered patio, 2 car garage and a fully sodded and irrigated lot! Seller to pay $10000 in closing costs with preferred lender, Homeowners Mortgage.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $492,743
