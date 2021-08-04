Enjoy an unobstructed view of the Lake at Lazar from the front porch of this custom built home with pool. Formal living, dining and den with impressive detailed wood work. Dine in kitchen, large sunporch, butlers pantry. 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths. Master with double walk in closets and large laundry. Unbelievable space in the ground level garage with endless possibilities.... man cave.... pool table.... multiple vehicle storage. Garage level features additional walk in storage and built-in cabinetry. Excellent value for Lazar Place, in town and zoned for West Florence.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $500,000
