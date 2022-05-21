4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $502,743

The Sonoma A - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features hardwood flooring, an upgraded farm sink, Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, Level 3 tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room as well as tile shower in the master, fireplace in the Great Room, and a wet bar! Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range) and upgraded Estate Series Trim throughout. The exterior of this home is stone and brick and fiber cement siding, with a huge 29x11 covered patio, 2 car garage and a fully sodded and irrigated lot!