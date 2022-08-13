 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $510,617

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $510,617

Imagine yourself walking into a beautifully crafted open floorplan home with 9ft ceilings . As you make your way through the spacious foyer, passing the formal dining room, you will find an inviting kitchen that includes a huge island covered with granite countertops. You're amazed to see a stainless steel farmhouse sink and a huge pantry for storage and so much more. Envision yourself sitting by the gas log fireplace that is surrounded by built in shelving. You wouldn't want to leave this one of a kind 4 bedroom/ 4 Bath home that includes a bonus room, with a full bath to further accommodate your needs! Tour this home today and experience this in reality ! SELLER WILL PAY $10,000 towards closing cost when using preferred lender !

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion football’s McRae brings strength in numbers

Marion football’s McRae brings strength in numbers

MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes junior running back and linebacker Rodrick McRae is taking a strong approach to the game while training during the offseason. Besides adding bulk to his 215-pound frame, “Dino” McRae is putting up weight-plates and numbers ahead of the 2022 season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert