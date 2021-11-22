4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $510,900

This stunning home offers a large living room with fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with Wolfe gas range, double ovens, work island, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on the main level, with a 4th bedroom currently being used as a theatre room on level 2. There is a1200+- sq ft downstairs apartment with exterior and interior access, finished with a handicap accessible bathroom, kitchen/living area and currently being used as a mother in law suite. Upstairs, there is another 1200 +- sq ft attic space that could be completed for more room if needed. Walk out the french doors to a large covered back porch overlooking the inground pool. Back yard has vinyl fencing, and do not forget there is a large two car garage to park your cars. This home is a must see to appreciate the beauty!