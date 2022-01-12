4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $515,000

Open the door to 2675 Trotter to find an abundance of upgraded features, including plantation shutters and custom-crafted moldings throughout the spacious 4400 sqft. This beautiful, well-appointed home is situated on over a half-acre. Step into the grand, 2-story foyer and be impressed by an exquisite chandelier that sets the tone. Gaze to your right to see the elegant formal dining room, also appointed with another beautiful chandelier and timeless, custom moldings; to the left, you will find a relaxing study with a custom built-in. Move forward into a magnificent great room that is enhanced with a cathedral ceiling, up lighting, wet bar, and beautiful fireplace. This impressive floor plan seamlessly flows around the heart-of-the-home kitchen, while the room placement is positioned and designed for everyday living or delightful entertaining. The kitchen also boasts custom cabinetry, beveled granite, a large island with a 6-burned cooktop, wine frig and storage rack, and a wall pantry with slide-out drawers. The kitchen is finished with an adjoining breakfast room, showcasing another custom built-in, and it is connected to the cheerful sunroom. The massive primary en suite is privately located on the main level. And, the primary bath boasts a jetted tub, separate vanities, an additional makeup vanity, and a large walk-in closet. Up the dual entry staircase, you will find a loft with a built-in desk, guest en suite, two more bedrooms with a shared bathroom, and a walkup attic for convenient storage. In addition to the attached 1-car garage, this property also offers a detached 2-car garage with a half bath and a 330 sqft +/- bonus room on the second floor. This beautiful home is conveniently located close to all Florence has to offer. It is ready for you! You're invited to make an appointment to see this beautiful home!