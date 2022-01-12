Open the door to 2675 Trotter to find an abundance of upgraded features, including plantation shutters and custom-crafted moldings throughout the spacious 4400 sqft. This beautiful, well-appointed home is situated on over a half-acre. Step into the grand, 2-story foyer and be impressed by an exquisite chandelier that sets the tone. Gaze to your right to see the elegant formal dining room, also appointed with another beautiful chandelier and timeless, custom moldings; to the left, you will find a relaxing study with a custom built-in. Move forward into a magnificent great room that is enhanced with a cathedral ceiling, up lighting, wet bar, and beautiful fireplace. This impressive floor plan seamlessly flows around the heart-of-the-home kitchen, while the room placement is positioned and designed for everyday living or delightful entertaining. The kitchen also boasts custom cabinetry, beveled granite, a large island with a 6-burned cooktop, wine frig and storage rack, and a wall pantry with slide-out drawers. The kitchen is finished with an adjoining breakfast room, showcasing another custom built-in, and it is connected to the cheerful sunroom. The massive primary en suite is privately located on the main level. And, the primary bath boasts a jetted tub, separate vanities, an additional makeup vanity, and a large walk-in closet. Up the dual entry staircase, you will find a loft with a built-in desk, guest en suite, two more bedrooms with a shared bathroom, and a walkup attic for convenient storage. In addition to the attached 1-car garage, this property also offers a detached 2-car garage with a half bath and a 330 sqft +/- bonus room on the second floor. This beautiful home is conveniently located close to all Florence has to offer. It is ready for you! You're invited to make an appointment to see this beautiful home!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- SLED agents have been called in to investigate an officer involved shooting at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Masks are once again mandatory in the city of Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A four-second exchange of commands and replies Wednesday ended in gunfire and the death of a Florence man at the end of a police pursuit.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Teachers at Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School were told in a faculty meeting Tuesday afternoon that both schools would close June 30.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Another chicken restaurant is coming to Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in an officer involved shooting.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are asking for the public's assistance to identify people and the owner of a car in connection with the writing of a fraudulent check.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- With the quick snip of a pair of scissors the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Wednesday celebrated the addition of Talus Pay to the pantheon of Florence area businesses.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- There were no students onboard a Florence One Schools special education bus Friday morning when it was involved in a crash Friday at the intersection of National Cemetery McCurdy roads.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence man shot and killed Wednesday by a Florence County Sheriff's deputy was armed at the time, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division which is investigating the incident.